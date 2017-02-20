Mumbai: Miscreants desecrate Mother Mary shrine in Kurla

Eyewitnesses spotted people on two bikes hurling a stone at the structure early morning; locals allege the incident is politically motivated



A resident at the shrine. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

MiscreantsâÂÂbroke a Mother Mary statue at Kurla village on Sunday morning. Residents demanded a speedy investigation and said the holy structure will not be replaced till an investigation is concluded.

The police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that men on two motorcycles threw a stone at the structure around 4.30 am. By 6.30 am, angry residents gathered at the spot, leading to traffic congestion, before the police intervened and contained the situation.



Locals protesting

The police said they have obtained the registration number of one bike from witnesses to the incident. Residents held a collective prayer at the spot in the afternoon before taking the broken structure to the local church.

"Unknown people have been booked under Sections 295 (defiling place of worship), 427 (mischief, causing damage) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," said sub-inspector VR Patil of the Vinoba Bhave police station.