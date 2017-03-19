Mumbai: Missing Aarey papers stump forest department

The FD has been granted two weeks' time to submit the papers before the National Green Tribunal



A file picture of Aarey Milk Colony

In a major embarrassment for the forest department, the supporting documents regarding the Aarey Milk Colony land that the authorities were supposed to submit before the National Green Tribunal, have gone missing. The NGT has given them two weeks' time to produce the documents.

The matter regarding the construction of the car depot for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro line three is being heard by the NGT Pune bench.

NGO Vanashakti had approached NGT opposing the car depot proposal stating that Aarey is ecologically rich, and hence, the car depot proposal should be shifted to another location.

On March 15, a hearing took place, where the Forest Department was expected to submit the supporting documents along with the letter, but the representatives from the FD informed NGT that they are unable to trace the records.

Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti said, "The Thane Forest department (Territorial) was supposed to submit the supporting documents before the NGT during the last hearing, but they were unable to. So, they have asked for two weeks' time to submit the same. The NGT has agreed." The next hearing is scheduled for March 29.

Sources from FD said that they have traced the letter, but are still trying to locate the documents.