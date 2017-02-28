Mumbai: Mithi River clean-up drive starts from April 1



The Sakinaka stretch of the Mithi river

It's that time of the year again, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has to assign funds for the mandatory Mithi river clean-up. The river became one of the biggest reasons for the flooding that completely shut down the city on July 26, 2005. The BMC will spend R4 crore to clean the 'filthy' river before the monsoon. The river passes through Andheri, Kalina, Sakinaka, Kurla, Bandra and then joins the sea through Mahim creek.

Of the 17.84-km of the river, 11.84-km is under BMC's jurisdiction and 6 km comes under MMRDA. While the BMC has spent around R1,000 crore on cleaning up Mithi in the last 11 years, MMRDA has spent more than R500 crore on it.

Under the proposal, the cleaning will be done from CST Bridge (Kurla) to Filterpada (Powai). The work will start on April 1 and will be completed before May 31. The civic body is aiming at removing 60% of the silt and garbage from the river.

A senior civic official from the Storm Water Drainage (SWD) department which looks after the cleaning work, said, “As there is no space in the BMC's dumping ground, the silt removed from the river will be disposed of by the contractor.”