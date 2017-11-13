Mumbai: MMRDA awards phase 1 of DN Nagar-Mankhurd metro 2B to Simplex

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday said it has appointed Simplex Infrastructures to design and construct 12-km long viaduct and eleven elevated stations (first part) on the DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor. At Rs 1,080 crore, Simplex was the lowest bidder,

which will construct 11 elevated stations from ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Old Airport, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra (W), MMRDA Office, Income Tax Office and BKC.



The DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor is 23.5-km long corridor and will have 22 stations



"The contract will be awarded to the contractor after the executive committee accords its approval" Metropolitan Commissioner said UPS Madan said in a statement. The DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor is 23.5-km long corridor and will have 22 stations.