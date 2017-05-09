Mumbai: MMRDA installs water tank to resurrect lifeless trees in Aarey Milk Colony

Following mid-day's report on how trees transplanted on a plot in Aarey to make way for Metro 2A were found dead, development body installs water tank at the site



The tank that is being used to water the trees regularly

Barely a month after mid-day highlighted the disastrous plight of over 25 trees that had been transplanted from Dahisar-DN Nagar to Aarey Milk Colony to make way for Metro 2A construction, authorities have finally taken note of the situation.



During a visit last month, mid-day had observed that trees at the plot were lying dead. File pic

MMRDA, which was tasked with the responsibility of giving the trees a new home, recently installed a temporary water tank at the site to ensure that the trees are watered regularly.

Prabhu Swami, a local resident and nature lover, said, "Around three to four days ago, a water tank was brought to the spot to store water. Fortunately, the trees are now being watered on a regular basis."

When contacted, Dilip Kawatkar, joint project director, MMRDA said, "MMRDA has always been taking efforts to take proper care of the trees that have been transplanted. The contractor, who carried out the transplantation work, has been asked to water the trees at regular intervals."