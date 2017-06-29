Mumbai: MMRDA may have to foot MMOPL's Rs 31-crore bill

RTI activist Anil Galgali has alleged that due to the non-fulfilment of commitments by MMOPL to Home Guards, the MMRDA may have to foot a bill of Rs 31 crore.

Galgali has alleged that MMOPL is not paying the above amount, which is rent it owes, nor is it constructing a training centre for Home Guards. "A 2.4 hectares land, owned by Home Guards, was allotted to the MMOPL to construct the training centre," alleged Galgali.

"MMRDA is in a tight spot as a facilitator between MMOPL and the Home Guards. For the past 30 months Home Guards are demanding the rent along with due interest from the MMRDA," stated Galgali.

A Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said, "Home Guards land was provided to MMOPL by MMRDA for material storage during the construction of the VAG Corridor for a period of 15 months. However, as MMRDA couldn't provide 100% unencumbered Right of Way (RoW) as per the concession agreement, the project got delayed. The delay on account of MMRDA's inability to provide unencumbered RoW resulted in the occupation of Home Guards land for a longer period. MMRDA has already deducted Rs 3.9 cr from Viability Gap Funding (VGF), which was payable to MMOPL."