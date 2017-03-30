Mumbai: MMRDA puts money where the Metro is

Emphasis of planning authority’s Rs 6,976 crore budget is on expansion of Metro and Monorail corridors
Planning authority has allocated '3,273 crore for upcoming Metro projects. Pic for representation
While the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC's budget has emphasised on providing better quality of roads and taking up of the implementation of the ambitious coastal road project, the BJP-controlled Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's '6,976.50 crore budget has emphasised on expanding the metro corridor, by allotting '3,273.25 crore for the upcoming Metro projects.
CM says
The budget was approved by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the chairman of MMRDA, in a meeting held on Wednesday. "I want to ensure that any one should be able to reach anywhere in an hour and the commute must be easy, comfortable and congestion-free," said Fadnavis, adding, "The Metro corridors are the future of this city. Mumbaikars should feel proud to use public transport rather than private vehicles. Use of public transport saves time, fuel and also improves environment."
MMR development
The planning authority has also allocated '700 crore for the development of MMR and the road network therein. "The immense potential of the metropolitan region has attracted an allocation of '700 crore. The region is full of opportunities and is attracting people, who in turn, require infrastructure development. The authority has been implementing various projects in this region to develop it", said UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.
One for the road
>> '20 crore: Two flyovers and an elevated road at Chheda Nagar junction to decongest the traffic being created by SCLR and Eastern Freeway.
>> '50 crore: Widening of SCLR up to Kurla (CST Road) to Vakola Bridge and construction of elevated road from BKC to WEH.
For Monorail & MTHL
'208 crore: Second phase of the Monorail corridor from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.
'1,200 crore: Speedy implementation of the '17,843 crore: 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project.
Metro monies
>> '1,000 crore each: Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A & Andheri East to Dahisar East Metro-7
>> '800 crore: Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor
>> '200 crore each: DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B and Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridors
>> '5 cr each: Recently approved Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 and Swami Samarth Nagar-JVLR-SEEPZ-Vikhroli Metro-6 corridors
>> Approval for Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayander Metro-9. Total cost of the project is '6,518 crore
Rs 75 cr
For improvement of Bandra-Kurla Complex
Rs 50 cr
For construction of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mills
Rs 300 cr
Amount for development of water resources
0 Comments