Mumbai: MMRDA puts money where the Metro is



Planning authority has allocated '3,273 crore for upcoming Metro projects. Pic for representation

While the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC's budget has emphasised on providing better quality of roads and taking up of the implementation of the ambitious coastal road project, the BJP-controlled Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's '6,976.50 crore budget has emphasised on expanding the metro corridor, by allotting '3,273.25 crore for the upcoming Metro projects.

CM says

The budget was approved by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the chairman of MMRDA, in a meeting held on Wednesday. "I want to ensure that any one should be able to reach anywhere in an hour and the commute must be easy, comfortable and congestion-free," said Fadnavis, adding, "The Metro corridors are the future of this city. Mumbaikars should feel proud to use public transport rather than private vehicles. Use of public transport saves time, fuel and also improves environment."

MMR development

The planning authority has also allocated '700 crore for the development of MMR and the road network therein. "The immense potential of the metropolitan region has attracted an allocation of '700 crore. The region is full of opportunities and is attracting people, who in turn, require infrastructure development. The authority has been implementing various projects in this region to develop it", said UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.