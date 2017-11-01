Mumbai: MMRDA to clear one hectare of mangroves for elevated road plan

Mumbai will lose another sylvan chunk, as the MMRDA will clear one hectare mangrove forest for the alignment of its link road and flyover connecting Airoli and Thane-Belapur Road.

MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said, "The road is a crucial connector that will help to solve the problem of traffic between the two points. We have approached the state Mangroves Cell and the Ministry of Environment and Forests & Climate Change for clearance."

As per the plan, the proposed alignment of the flyover passes through mangroves on the eastern bank of Thane creek, followed by the densely urbanised area of Airoli. For minimum disturbance, this stretch will be elevated, but forest clearance is mandatory for the mangrove land. Interestingly, while the current plan is for an elevated road, this may change. Hence, permission is being sought to clear one hectare.

As per the proposal submitted, 0.983 hectares forestland and 6.975 hectares non-forestland are required for the project. The forestland close to Dive, Chinchavali and Airoli, comprises close to a hectare of mangroves.

The proposed link road will save time, energy and fuel. As it is elevated, it won't disturb existing traffic. So, it is anticipated that the alignment will not require rehabilitation of any existing major facility.

