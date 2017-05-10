Mumbai: MMRDA to spend Rs 8 cr for pothole-free roads



Representational picture

Will the MMRDA be able to give motorists pothole-free rides on the Eastern and Western Express Highways this monsoon? The initial spells of rain will definitely reveal the answer. The nodal agency for both the roads plans to spend nearly Rs 8 crore for their resurfacing work, which is scheduled to start by the middle of May and would be completed by the end of the month.

Every year before monsoon, the PWD used to carry out repair work of both the highways, but just after the first few spells of rain, the condition of the roads would deteriorate.

On April 10, MMRDA had written a letter to PWD saying that as it was already carrying out important projects on both the highways, it would be easier for it to look after their maintenance work as well. Thereafter, the roads were de-notified and PWD handed over the responsibility to the development authority. Both the highways are now known as the Eastern Urban Road and Western Urban Road.

Speaking to mid-day, an MMRDA official said, “We will complete the work before monsoon. Of the around Rs 7.92 crore that we will spend on the job, Rs 6.57 crore will be used for Western Express Highway and Rs 1.35 crore for Eastern Express Highway.”

Sources from the MMRDA said that it would ensure proper quality work is done, so that commuters do not face problems during monsoon.