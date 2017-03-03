Mumbai: MNS and BJP grapple over selfie point shtick

A day after MNS says it will be shutting down Dadar's selfie point, BJP gets permission from BMC to build a new one at the spot; now, MNS wants its 'baby' back



The selfie point at Dadar, which was started and maintained by MNS

A day after being abandoned, the Dadar selfie point is now at the centre of a political tug of war between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). While the BJP received permission from BMC to build a new selfie point at the same spot, the MNS corporator who said he that he's shelving it, made a stark U-turn and said he would be retaining it on party chief Raj Thackeray's orders.

mid-day reported yesterday about the MNS corporator Sandeep Deshpande's decision to shut down the selfie point due to a shortage of funds to maintain it ('Peeved ex-corporator makes 'selfieish' move'). However, he took back his earlier decision after receiving Thackeray's orders.

BJP snags selfie

In the meantime, things fell into place for the BJP at the right time. The party that had approached the BMC for building a new selfie point, received the BMC's permission on Thursday.

City BJP chief Ashish Shelar made the announcement through a series of tweets: “Dadar's selfie point that had become a fad amongst the youth would now be built in a more attractive way. The selfie point in Dadar Shivaji Park is going to be continued. BJP will support it.”

'Make your own babies'

Speaking to mid-day, Deshpande said that he had taken his decision to shelve the point back on the orders of his party chief. Commenting on BJP's decision to revamp and rebuild it, he said, "The selfie point at Shivaji Park is my baby. We had started it. Instead of claiming on others' babies, come up with your own." Shelar said, “We are there for the betterment of the city. Shivaji Park is at the heart of Mumbai and it is for the best of Dadarkars."

Sena in the picture?

On Thursday, there were rumours of Shiv Sena planning to have a selfie point as well. However, there was no official confirmation over it.

"Shiv Sena has developed a lot of places in Mumbai, where Mumbaikars visit and click selfies. If the sights are developed as per the likings of the people, then that is good.

But on such things, our local MLAs would take a call,” said Neelam Gore, Shiv Sena spokesperson.