Mumbai: MNS barge in at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana for a game of cricket

As civic elections are approaching, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has swung back into action after a long snooze period. The party is back in action with its old tactics of aggressive barging in. This time it was against the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali and it's disputed ground managed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The well-maintained cricket ground adjacent to the club is a property of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is given to the MCA on lease with a clause that it be made open for locals for two hours in morning and evening each. However the ground remains unavailable for locals since the club's formation in 2012. MNS on Saturday afternoon barged inside the gates to play on the ground and played there for an hour, while Kandivali Police station guarded the area with its manpower to avoid any violence at the spot.

"The ground belongs to BMC. The civic authority until now has sent two notices until now to the club to open the ground for public. It is as per the agreement on which the ground was handed over to the club. The management is violating the agreement. They have to make it available for locals," said Nayan Kadam, MNS representative from the locality under whose leadership the protest was held.

When asked why the MNS is now realising the violation to hold the protest, Kadam said, "We have been demanding for the ground to be made available to locals since the beginning. It is because of our continuous demands the BMC has sent notices to the club. But when the club is ignoring it we had to begin the protest in MNS style."

Even as MNS barged in on Saturday to play on the ground whether or not will it be open for general public from tomorrow I yet a question but MNS is confident that it will ensure that regulation is followed. "This is a very calm protest that we held putting forth out demand. If the club authority yet stands adamant then we will have to become more aggressive," said Kadam further mentioning how BJP led government is not for public as the ground remains closed premises even after the area in which the ground is located falls under the BJP leaders' constituency and even MCA has BJP leader as Vice President.

Supriya Rane, one of the resident from nearby locality, said, "Before this club was built, children used to pay here. This has become a trend in every locality where open spaces are captured by such clubs and ground like basic facilities are only available to rich on a price. Is this achche din?"

"We understand how the club has not maintained the ground very well but they can cover the cricket pitches and other sensitive areas and open remaining part for locals to play as per agreement clause," said Mahesh Patil, another resident.

Fattesinh Bhonsle, Vice President and general manager of the club, who was present at the ground, said, "The ground is owned and managed by MCA. They have to issue instructions in this regard."

However, one of the MNS leader from the vicinity, Dinesh Salvi stated that there is no need for separate instructions to throw open the ground for public. "It is there is the rule book. Instead of waiting for orders, they should simply follow the rules rather further complicating the issue."

When asked about notices sent by BMC, he said, "Those might have been sent to MCA office. We are not aware of it."