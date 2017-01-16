Mumbai: MNS takes Mulund voters on a trip to the Promised Land

MNS takes 350 voters to Nashik to harp on developmental work done under chief Raj Thackeray ‘vision’ and convince them to vote for the party in the upcoming civic polls



MNS took the Mulund residents for the one-day tour on Sunday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), that is facing difficult times ahead of the upcoming civic polls, decided to impress voters in Mumbai with its ‘Nashik Model’. On Sunday, the party’s Mulund division took around 350 voters to Nashik – where MNS has been in power since 2012 – to show the developmental works the party has carried out.

On the itinerary

The MNS invited voters on Sunday, morning and booked seven luxury buses to take them to Nashik were the political party is enjoying power since 2012. Speaking before the trip, Rajesh Chavan, vibhag president of Mulund MNS said, “We have taken around 350 voters from different areas of Mulund to Nashik. We will be showing them theme parks like the Children’s Traffic Education Park, built by MNS with the help of corporates under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” said.

“We will also show the people the recently inaugurated 93-hectare botanical garden named ‘Pt Jawarharlal Nehru Van Udhyan’ that promotes forest conversation and is built by the Nashik Municipal Corporation with the help of Tata Trust,” said Chavan. The party workers also plan to show Sadhugram in Tapovan area of Nashik, where the Kumbh Mela took place in 2015, in addition to the roads in the city that are supposedly free of potholes.

In it for the freebies

“We are enjoying our time. It’s a Sunday and we will be able to see Nashik for free. We will compare the work of MNS in Nashik with work done by the BJP and Sena in the city and then decide for our vote. Presently, it’s a fun time for us for the next month as all candidates are coming to our doors and promising and distributing freebies,” said Markhand Naherkar a resident of Mulund’s Ambika Nagar.

The MNS won 27 seats in 227-seat BMC elections held in 2012. But the party has lost several corporators from Nashik and Mumbai, who have joined Sena or the BJP. In Mulund itself, out of six corporators, MNS has one Sujata Patil, while NCP has two and BJP has three. “The Gujarati voters are upset with several decisions of the BJP like the recent note ban, so we are sure if we show them the good work they will vote for us and several of them are accompanying us today,” said Chavan.

“Raj Thackeray has done several works in Nashik like Narendra Modi did in Gujarat. The way he promoted the Gujarat model, we want to promote the Nashik model,” said Jeetendra Patil, senior MNS officer bearer from Raigad.

Documentary soon

The MNS plans to soon make a documentary on the developmental works of Nashik and then show voters in the city the work via a mobile van. “We want to show people what we have done in five years in Nashik and what BJP and Sena have done for the last 25 years in Mumbai,” said Sandeep Deshpande, MNS leader.