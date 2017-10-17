The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in no mood to end the fight with Shiv Sena. After complaining about horse-trading to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the party is now trying to woo the Konkan Commissioner to stop the registration of the separate group formed by the six MNS rebel corporators. The MNS leaders have claimed that technically they still belong to their party as the Konkan Commissioner has not registered their group.



(From left) Archana Bhalerao, Harshala More, Parmeshwar Kadam, Dilip Lande, Uddhav Thackeray, Dattaram Narvankar, Snehal Matekar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that six of seven MNS corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have joined his party. Upset cousin Raj Thackeray, chief of MNS, alleged that the Sena has purchased these six corporators after paying them Rs 5 crore each.

If 1/3rd of a party's corporators form a group and register it, it is not seen as defection if they join another party. Hence these MNS corporators want to register their group so they don't violate anti-defection laws. MNS had only seven corporators in BMC after the February elections. The rebellious faction includes Dilip Lande, Archana Bhalerao, Parmeshwar Kadam, Harshala More, Datta Narvankar and Ashwini Matekar.

A few MNS leaders on Monday knocked the doors of the Konkan commissioner's office, only to be turned back, as the officer is currently on leave. The leaders have demanded for a hearing from him to put forth their side, and try to convince him to not register the group.

Sandeep Deshpande, MNS leader, said, "Currently these corporators are still with MNS, as the commissioner is yet to approve their letter. We have asked for a hearing so that we can explain their defection and have also filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau."

A Sena leader, however, said that the letter to register the separate group has been submitted, and MNS members are making false allegations.

