Mumbai: Mob vandalises police van, cops lathi-charge in return



The police van that was vandalised by the mob at Jijamata Nagar in Worli. Pics/Satej Shinde

This is how a group of youths of Jijamata Nagar in Worli decided to kick off their new year. Just because the cops were becoming a hindrance in their way of celebrating the night, grooving to some extremely loud music, they vandalised their mobile van. That was not all. When the cops picked up one of them, they tried to snatch the sub-inspector’s service revolver. Left with no option, the officers resorted to lathi-charge to control their rowdy behaviour.

All of it started when around 2am the main police control room started receiving calls from residents complaining about the loud music in the area. Officers from the Worli police station immediately arrived at the spot and asked the youths to stop the music. After they left the place, the celebrations resumed. Once again the control room started getting calls.



Sub-inspector Datta Kokane and Senior PI Gajanan Desurkar

Warnings ignored

Though the cops warned the group two to three times, the youths ignored them. With no option left, the officers reached the area and picked up the DJ. Thereafter, 30-40 people gathered at the spot and tried to stop the police van. They even started stoning the vehicle and broke its windows in the process.

According to a source, when some of them tried to snatch the service revolver of sub-inspector Datta Kokane, the cops took to lathi-charge to control the mob.

Speaking to mid-day, Gajanan Desurkar, senior police inspector at Worli police station said, “Even after we warned them three to four times, they did not listen. When we tried to arrest the DJ, the youths started pelting stones at our vehicle and hence we resorted to lathi charge. A local, who was injured in the process, has been admitted to Nair Hospital.”

He further said, “We have detained a couple of people and registered a case against the mob under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC. Further investigations are on.”