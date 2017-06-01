Mumbai: Mobile cab aggregators now wooing auto rickshaw drivers with melas



Representational Pic

Mobile cab aggregators are now targetting auto rickshaw drivers diligently.

Ola — which has been operating Ola Auto for past few months and charges Rs 29 for first 4 km — has intensified its hunt for more rickshaw drivers.

The first session to lure them began on May 31 at Thane and will go on till June 2. The officials from Ola said that another such auto rickshaw mela known as 'Ola Baadshah Mela', will be held in Andheri from June 1 to 3.

Ola officials want the drivers to share their bank account number against a coupon of Rs 150 to refill CNG. They are also luring the rickshaw drivers by promising them a bonus of Rs 2,000 if they join Ola, free PUC, and medical check ups for them. They are also claiming that their daily earnings will jump by 30 per cent. However, the auto unions claim all this is a farce.

Official speak

"These melas are aimed towards building a strong and engaged supply chain of our auto rickshaw category, and we are confident of bringing in more driver partners on our platform and enriching the travel experience of customers," said Ankur Nyati, City General Manager, Mumbai at Ola.