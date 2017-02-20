Mumbai Crime: Model files case against ex-boyfriend for tweeting nude picture



A model-actress has registered a complaint with Juhu police in Mumbai, against her ex-boyfriend, for posting her nude photo on Twitter, and also stalking her on social media. The case has since been transferred to the Chitalsar police station in Manpada, Thane, as she resides there.

According to a report in The Times of India, the actress (25) came to know about the photo from a friend. "The actress said the photo was uploaded by her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Andheri," an officer from Juhu police station was quoted as saying in the report.

Filing her complaint, the actress said, "He has been stalking me on social media since I ended the relationship a few months ago. We had been in a relationship for almost three years, during which he took my nude photos. I learnt that the photo was uploaded through his account."

The report went on to add that a case has been registered under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (monitors use by a woman of internet, commits offence of stalking) and under IT Act section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material).