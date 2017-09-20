Mumbai: Monitor lizard stuck in Mulund hospital grill rescued

It took nearly an hour to rescue the reptile, which got stuck in the narrow grill because of its chunky hindquarters



The monitor lizard's bulky hindquarters got stuck in the hospital grill. (right) Pawan Sharma holds up the rescued reptile. Pics courtesy Pawan Sharma, RAWW

A private hospital in Mulund West received a visit from a monitor lizard on Monday night, but it turned out to be a bad fit - the three-foot-long reptile got stuck in a narrow grill.

Pawan Sharma, honorary wildlife warden of Mumbai (Eastern suburbs) and founder member of NGO RAWW, said, "On Monday night, around 9 pm, we received a call from the security staff of the Upasani Super Specialty Hospital, informing that an Indian monitor lizard had got stuck in the grill of the hospital shutter, after which our team immediately reached the spot."

The butt of the joke

The reptile is thought to have got trapped while chasing its prey. It took nearly an hour to rescue the lizard, after which it was released back in its habitat. "The monitor lizard might have been following its prey when it got stuck. While its head and front limbs passed through the grill, its abdomen and hindquarters are wider, so it got stuck in the narrow space of the grill," said Sharma.

He added, "We immediately dropped a cloth on its eyes to prevent any trauma. We safely pulled the monitor lizard out. It was examined for injuries or complications, which were not present. It was released in the nearest natural habitat after following necessary protocols."

Protected species

The Indian monitor lizard is a common species of urban wildlife, with a decent population in mangrove habitats and forests like Aarey Colony and other areas that share space with the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. There are chances that the lizard might have reached the hospital premises using the storm water drain.

The animal is sometimes confused with Komodo dragons or crocodiles, and is locally known by its Marathi name Ghorpad. The animal is in huge demand in illegal wildlife trade for its meat and medicinal use. The species is heavily poached for superstition as well - the dried penis of the lizard is sold as a good luck charm.

The species is protected in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which gives it equal protection that is given to a tiger or leopard.

3 ft

Length of the monitor lizard

