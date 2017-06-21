Mumbai: Monkeys wreak havoc in Bandra's Pali Hill



Residents of Bandra's Pali Hill are being terrorised by monkeys since the last three days. In one of the buildings of Cozy Homes society in Pali Hill, a water pipeline was damaged by the monkeys.

To the shock of one building resident, monkeys invaded the person's flats and ate food from the refrigerator.

According to The Times of India, residents are clueless about where the monkeys are coming from.

In November 2016, a monkey couple terrorised Cuffe Parade residents by randomly entering houses and making away with food and goods like perfumes, pen drives, printer cartridges and so on.

Both monkeys were spotted in different buildings of the area such as Basant residency, Sainara building, Pushp Vihar, Satnam and Maker Tower. Scared of these animals, residents of the societies kept themselves locked up in their houses. The animals even managed to climb up 15-19 storeys.

Similarly in September 2016, students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), Powai, coped with monkey menace on the institute's 550-acre campus located next to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Students have complained about attacks by monkeys on the lookout for food. There have been complaints about food and personal belongings of students stolen from hostel rooms and students being chased by troops of monkeys.