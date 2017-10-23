In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died of electric shock that ran through the window grills of their balcony in Goregaon East on Friday evening. The mother-son duo was watching fire-crackers when the incident happened. According to the police, the deceased woman Priyanka Bharti (27) along with her son Prince, was sitting on the balcony of their flat in Bimbisar Nagar Mhada colony Goregaon (E). While Priyanka's 6-year-old daughter was watching television and her husband Santosh Bharti was out at work.



Representational Image



"Priyanka and her son were watching kids burning fire-crackers in the society premises from the balcony. Suddenly, electric current ran through the grills of their window which was decorated with colorful electric lights-Toran and the mother-son duo was electrocuted," said a police officer. Priyanka's daughter first noticed the incident and screamed for help. This alerted residents of the opposite building who were also on the balcony. After this, neighbours rushed to help.



Police and fire brigade were immediately informed and Santosh too was informed. The seriously electrocuted mother-son duo was taken to nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. Police sources said that probably decoration lights with faulty wire caused the incident. Senior inspector Jyotsana Rasam of Vanrai police station said that the police have registered an accidental death report in the matter as prima facie there is no foul play found in the incident.