Mumbai: Motorman prevents major Duronto tragedy

While train derailed at Aasangaon, applying emergency brakes on time and buffer coaches helped passengers come out unscathed



Four coaches and the engine derailed completely, collapsing on the tracks. Pics/Sameer Markande

An alert motorman avoided a major accident, when he applied the emergency brakes right before the train could hit the debris from a landslide in Aasangaon early this morning.

While nine coaches and the engine of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed in the incident, no injuries were reported at the time of going to press. The incident, sources said, occurred due to a sudden landslide following heavy rain.

The Mumbai-bound train was heading for CST, when around 6.36 am, a sudden landslide between Aasangaon and Vasind, caught motorman, Virendra Singh, off-guard. Despite poor visibility due to the downpour, Singh managed to apply the brakes on time, averting a major incident.

Four coaches derailed completely and collapsed on the tracks, while the others slipped out. Railway officials said that had the coaches toppled, the passengers could have been at a greater risk.

According to sources, this particular train uses Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, which also helped prevent major damage. The specialty of LHB coaches is that they do not climb over each other because of a type of centre buffer couplings.



Motorman Virendra Singh

Rescue work began immediately at the spot. A rescue train was first brought to help stranded passengers. This train then dropped passengers at a spot near Vasind highway. From there, buses were arranged to take passengers to Kalyan.

However, heavy rain and traffic led to congestion at the spot. "Passengers had to walk for almost 1 km from the tracks to reach to the buses," said Justin Rao, a passenger.

When contacted, Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, said, "The train driver, who took charge of the train from Igatpuri, did a great job of applying the emergency brakes."

Following the incident, local trains on the CR route were affected. "Railway services from Titwala to CST continued without any hassle, but there were no train services between Titwala and Aasangaon," said AK Jain, chief PR, CR.

