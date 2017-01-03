Mumbai: MU students set the MRP straight with overcharging canteen

Students on Kalina campus keep image of circular against dual pricing handy whenever canteen charges them more than the MRP



The ICSSR canteen at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus is overcharging students. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Despite a strict crackdown by the Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO) on establishments selling packaged food for a dual MRP (Maximum Retail Price), the ICSSR canteen at the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus remains undeterred. Packaged food items, especially cold drinks, continue to be sold at prices higher than MRP. However, after the issue was taken up on social media, students have started carrying a circular issued by the LMO against dual pricing to present at the canteen counter when they are overcharged.



The circular by the Legal Metrology Organisation

How it began

It all started when Akhil Oka, a political science student at the Kalina campus went to the varsity’s canteen near the main gate, last week. “For a bottle of Maaza, which is priced at `37 MRP, they charged me `40. When I questioned them about it, they said that is what they have been charging always. After having an unsuccessful argument with the waiter, we then went to the cash counter. Post another argument with him, he relented and deducted the `3 from the bill,’ said Oka.

Oka then wrote a blog about his experience, which was shared on Facebook and Twitter. He also attached image of the circular on dual MRP by MU as well as of the LMO. Soon, he received another student’s experience in his comments.

Step back

Gunjan Patil, another political science student had exactly same experience at the canteen. “Earlier I might have had not bothered. In fact I have not because I was not aware of this. After observing that the cold-drink bottle was overpriced, I questioned at the counter. They had no information and kept saying that this is what we charge. I stood strong on my point and showed them the circular. They had to take a step back,” said Patil who had also shared her experience on social media. After the post, students have started carrying an image of the circular in their phone.

Oka said, “One might think that after facing arguments and after showing them the circular the overpricing was stopped. But it continues without any fear. But nothing of that sort has happened and I keep getting responses in my comments section of people having similar experiences and after showing the image of the circular canteen administration taking a step back.” Oka has written to the varsity administration and forwarded his complaint letter to LMO as well as Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

MU to write to UGC

Registrar of MU, Dr. M A Khan, he said, “We will take appropriate action after inquiring into the case. However, the specific canteen near the main gate directly falls under UGC. We will also write to the UGC director regarding it.” Legal Metrology Department on the other hand has already taken action. Controller of Legal Metrology Department, Amitabh Gupta, said, “We received a letter by MU student on our website. We have sent letter to MU VC to take action in case.”