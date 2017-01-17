Mumbai: MU students take fight to overpriced canteen, and win

ICSSR-run canteen on Kalina campus premises issued instructions to stop overcharging pupils on packaged food items bearing MRP
There will be no overpricing of packaged food items in Mumbai university canteens. Instructions have been issued to one canteen in question against which students had raised voices earlier this month.
mid-day had reported about packaged food items being sold at prices higher than MRP in the canteen run by Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR) on the varsity’s Kalina campus.
The issue came to light after a political science student, Akhil Oka, wrote about it on social media; following the post, students started raising their voices. They had even started carrying an order issued by the legal metrology department (warning vendors against overcharging) in their smartphones to show at the canteen counters.
Sweet success
While university authorities had earlier said that they have instructed the canteen contractor as well as written to the ICSSR regarding the issue, ICSSR sent a letter to the complainant student. It states, “We have instructed the cafeteria contractor not to charge more than (the) MRP. Refund applications, if any, will be attended to by the contractor with immediate effect.”
mid-day has a copy of the letter dated January 12.
“It is great that ICSSR has taken cognisance of the issue. I can only hope that the canteen contractor continues to follow the order and, more importantly, students continue to question if anything wrong is happening,” said Oka.
“Generally, people have a tendency to let it go as it’s a matter of only Rs 3-5. But if every instance of overcharging is added up, the total comes to a huge amount.”
How it started
It all started when Oka visited the canteen and was charged R40 for a bottle of Maaza even though the MRP on the bottle was Rs 37. When he started questioning, he was not given appropriate answers initially. But when he presented the order of the legal metrology department at the canteen counter to support his argument, Rs 3 were returned to him.
