Mumbai Crime: Music director Anu Malik's former cook turns cycle thief, nabbed in Andheri

Gajanan Solanki

Versova cops have arrested a former employee of music composer Anu Malik for allegedly stealing two expensive cycles fr­om posh localities in Andheri (West). Police officials said, the accused, identified as as Gajanan Solanki (20), was nabbed on the basis of a CCTV footage during one of his light-fingered attempts.

According to police sources, Solanki reportedly worked as a cook for Malik around three years ago. Versova cops got two complaints this month regarding cycle thefts in Andheri (West).

“The modus operandi in both the thefts were the same — he entered the building premises, searched for unlocked cycles and fled with them. The first case of theft took place near a building at Seven Bungalows. A case was registered on January 7. Two days later, a similar theft was reported from a building on JP Road. In the first case, the complainant Arun Chev­iskar said his own cycle was stolen, in the second case, complainant Wali Sayyed said the stolen vehicle belonged to his relative,” said a police officer from Versova police station.



Music Composer Anu Malik

Cops said, Solanki planned to sell the cycles for whatever price it would fetch him. “We nabbed him from Andheri and recovered both the cycles. He has been booked under Section 379 for theft and produced in court. He will be in judicial custody till January 27,” the officer added.