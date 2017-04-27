Mumbai: Mustafa Dossa's wife accused of lodging false rape case against man



Shabina Khatri argues with locals outside the Vakola resident's house

Gangster Mustafa Dossa's alleged wife Shabina Khatri is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. After manhandling guards on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Khatri has now been accused of threatening to lodge a false rape case against a Vakola resident, who, she claims, is her husband. The man, an event manager in a firm, and his wife have approached the police, seeking protection from Khatri.

Also read: Romantic train ride! If not Mustafa Dossa's then whose wife is she anyway?

Vakola resident Mariyam Hussain has written a letter to the police, asking them to register a case against Khatri, who has been claiming that her husband, Fida, has married Khatri as well.

Three's a crowd

In her letter, Mariyam has alleged that her husband met Khatri in Goa during an event, but on his return, he didn't mention anything about the meeting. A few months later, Khatri showed up at their doorstep, claiming that Fida had married her and, hence, must now live with her, Mariyam said.

"She threatened my husband that if he did not leave me, she would kill me and our child. So, he went to stay with her."

Also read - Mustafa Dossa's wife flew to Vadodara and boarded train clad in a burqa: Report

On Monday, when Fida returned to his Vakola residence, Khatri allegedly followed him and threatened the family, saying he had married her, and if he didn't stay with her, she would file a rape case against him.

Even after the entire locality got together to question Khatri, asking her to show proof that Fida was married to her, she didn't budge and kept arguing with everyone. Disturbed by all the drama, Mariyam then approached the police.

Also read: Mumbai Police have 4 weeks to submit report on Mustafa Dossa's 'date night'

The locals, however, believe that Khatri wants to show the police that she is not Dossa's wife and that Fida is her husband.

"The High Court has asked the police to prove that Dossa is Khatri's husband. To save Dossa, she might have planned the whole thing," said a resident.