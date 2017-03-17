Mumbai: Name change leads to marksheet reprint

A change in the Mumbai university’s (MU) Controller of Examination’s title will now result in the reprint of over 50,000 marksheets. Following the implementation of the Maharashtra University Act, the Controller of Examination will now be called the Director of Examination and Evaluation. The Act came into force on March 1.

Financial loss

According to senior university officials, this is a huge financial loss for MU as it pays R10 to R12 per marksheet for printing and has financial allotments for pre-printed varsity stationary. There cannot be any correction, stamps or other changes on the marksheet, because this is the only authentic document of a student’s education.

Since this is the time when several results are being declared, the varsity keeps its stationary ready to print marksheets. “The marksheets were ready but can’t be distributed now until the changes are made, otherwise those will not have any validity in the market,” said a senior official from MU.

Sudden implementation

“While all were waiting for implementation of the Act for over two years, the state suddenly implemented it. A month’s notice should have been given to universities. All other universities will face a similar issue as this is the time of result declarations,” the official added.

Deepak Vasave, who is now titled the Director of Examination and Evaluation, said, “This is a technical error. Those marksheets can’t be called invalid. Also, we are making the needed changes and an order has already been given for a reprint.”

Number could be higher

This glitch has impacted results of Bachelor of Accounts and Finance and Bachelor of Management Studies and a few post graduation courses, which had their results ready. Sources from the examination section the number is expected to be much higher than 50,000 as varsity stationary is pre-printed.