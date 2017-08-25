Mumbai: New BMC cell to look into dangerous structures

Collapse of Ghatkopar's Siddhi Sai pushed civic officials to set up dept for speeding up repairs of buildings aged over 30



Siddhi Sai Apartment in Ghatkopar West collapsed on July 25. File pic

In a move that could streamline pending issues and disputes regarding redevelopment and repairs of dilapidated buildings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to create a separate cell for the same.

The collapse of Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar West pushed the BMC to set up such a department for speeding up repairs of buildings that are more than 30 years old.

Also read: It's official! Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap caused Ghatkopar building collapse

Dedicated attention

According to civic officials, in the BMC's jurisdiction, every year over 100 buildings are declared dilapidated. However, in most cases, there are disputes among residents, landlords and developers over the redevelopment.

A three-member committee headed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal, probing the Siddhi Sai collapse, suggested having a separate cell headed by a senior officer to deal with cases of dilapidated buildings.

Also read - Ghatkopar building collapse: BMC officials to face action

On July 25, the four-storeyed Siddhi Sai Apartment collapsed after Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap did illegal alterations on its ground floor, killing 17.

Software solution

Speaking to mid-day, Singhal said, "The purpose of the dedicated cell will be to issue letters to the managements of the buildings that are over 30 years old."

"In many cases, after a building completes 30 years, neither the society nor local civic officials bother about gettings its structural audit done. After gathering data of such buildings, the cell will send the letters," he added.

Also read - Ghatkopar building collapse: Survivor and prime witness recounts fateful day

"With the help of data available with the assessor and collection department, we will get to know the age of the buildings. We plan to create a software under which an alert will be issued for structural audits of buildings that complete 30 years."

For creating the database of such buildings, the civic body will also take the help of its water department and building proposal department.

The software will also incorporate follow-up action, such as prosecution of societies that did not undergo structural audit.

816

No. of extremely dilapidated buildings in city till April 2017

486

No. of dilapidated buildings in which people continue to stay

You may also like - Photos: Crooks use these shocking methods to deliver drugs



