Mumbai: New-born wasn't abducted, parents abandoned him

In a shocking turn of events, just 24 hours after a couple from Kandivali west registered a complaint about their missing baby, it has been revealed that the 12-day-old baby’s mother had left him at the Mahim Dargah. When cops interrogated her, she revealed that poverty led her to abandon the child.

After the couple Hina (20) and Sahil Bawadia (23) approached the Kandivali police on Saturday saying that their son had been kidnapped, the cops swung into action to investigate the case. First they recorded the statements of the couple and Sahil’s mother. A police officer said, “There were some discrepancies in their statements. Hence, we suspected foul play and decided to question each of them separately.”

Not being able to withstand the tough questions, Hina broke down and revealed that she had left the baby at the entrance of the Mahim Dargah. She said they were afraid of not being able to look after their son, as they were financially unstable. “Hina told us that they registered a missing complaint as they feared the neighbours would question them about the disappearance of the baby,” added the police officer.

Woman disappears

When the Kandivali cops visited the dargah, the authorities informed them that a woman asked the watchman to hold the baby for some time as she had to go to the nearby toilet. But she never returned. The watchman then informed the trustee, who later registered a complaint with the Mahim police.

Senior inspector of Kandivali police station Mukund Pawar said, “The baby is safe in an orphanage situated in Matunga. So far no action has been taken against the parents.”