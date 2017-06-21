Mumbai: New case against sex, drugs racket accused cult leader in custody



Shifu Sunkriti cult leader Dr Sunil Kulkarni

Troubles are mounting for Shifu Sunkriti leader Sunil Kulkarni (55), who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail for allegedly hypnotising and sexually assaulting young girls and running a sex and drugs racket. Last evening, he was booked in a cheating case, after the Matunga police received a complaint from a Bhopal-based ice cream company that Kulkarni had duped them of Rs 6.5 lakh.

Cheater, cheater!

The police said that before his arrest by the Mumbai Crime Branch, Kulkarni had allegedly promised the firm's finance department that he would help it in getting a loan of Rs 20 crore for business expansion. A source said, "Kulkarni was paid Rs 6.5 lakh as commission. He allegedly told the company that he had good contacts in Mumbai and could easily secure a huge amount of money as loan."

After receiving the complaint, the Matunga police registered a new FIR against Kulkarni under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. They will arrest him again; he is presently in judicial custody till July 22."

Habitual offender

Kulkarni was arrested after the Bombay High Court had ordered an inquiry into the complaints of parents of two girls, who had refused to return home after coming in contact with him. They had filed a petition alleging that Kulkarni was running a sex and drugs racket "to entrap young minds".

"Kulkarni is a habitual offender against whom several serious cases have been filed in various police stations of Delhi, including Shalimar Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Kalkaji and Lajpat Nagar. He claimed to be a doctor, but investigation revealed he doesn't hold any degree," said an officer.

The first FIR was filed at Malad police station, after which, the case was transferred to the crime branch; its investigation had revealed video clips of couples having sex from Kulkarni's mobile phone. The crime branch is probing if the couples are part of his cult.