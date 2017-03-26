Mumbai: Next year on, ferries will take your vehicle to Alibaug

There is good news for the 14 lakh passengers that take the ferry from Gateway of India and Alibaug. In a year's time, commuters will be able to take their vehicles on board the ferry, as the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) plans to initiate Ro-Ro services, that allows passengers to carry their vehicles on board the ferry.

MMB CEO Atul Patne said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shown a keen interest in the project. This will not only help motorists save time, but is also an environment friendly option to avail. The project is moving in a positive direction and by April 2018, people travelling from Ferry Wharf to Mandwa and Nerul will be able to take their vehicles along in the vessels they board."

MMB has now invited tenders for the selection of the Ro-Pax vessel operators, who will have to finance, procure, operate and maintain the vessels along with providing the services. Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway is expected to drop once the service kicks off. Congestion in railway bookings is also expected to decrease.

While the fares are yet to be decided, it is said that a four wheeler owner will have to shell out approximately Rs 400-500, while tempo and truck owners will have to pay Rs 700-800 per trip. A vessel will be able to accommodate 300 passenger cars and 100 trucks and tempos per trip.