Mumbai: NGT gives Aarey activists an early Christmas gift

National Green Tribunal once again states that no construction work is to be allowed in the eco-sensitive zone, not even for the Metro III project

Christmas has come early for green activists fighting to protect Aarey Milk Colony – the National Green Tribunal (NGT) once again made it clear yesterday that the status quo must be maintained in the green pocket, and no construction work — not even for the Metro III project —can be done there.

Last hope

mid-day had reported how the NGT was the last hope to save Aarey from destruction after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) cleared the way for construction of the Metro III car depot over there. Exactly a fortnight after the MoEF notification, the NGT ordered that no work should be undertaken on the 3-hectare plot belonging to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

This plot was recently handed over to the MMRC by the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department for the construction of a stabling yard.

Stalin D, from the NGO Vanashakti, said, “In the hearing on Monday, the NGT Pune bench once again clearly said that the MMRC must abide by the orders of the court and the status quo should be maintained.”

“We had to file an application in this regard with the NGT because the concerned departments were not taking our complaints seriously,” said another activist.