Mumbai: No kidding! SoBo citizens to meet MP over park tussle



Finishing touches are being made at the children’s corner of Priyadarshini Park. Pics/Suresh Karkera

The solution to the turf war over south Mumbai’s Priyadarshini Park might turn out to be child’s play after all. Even as the park caretakers battle with the BMC for control, the local MP is scheduled to inaugurate a new children’s play area there tomorrow. Citizens hope to take this chance to meet him and discuss their concerns over the park’s future.



Arvind Sawant

mid-day had reported that the park is now at the center of a court battle, as the BMC seeks to wrest control back from the current caretakers, accusing them of a number of violations and commercialization of the public space on Nepean Sea Road. The BMC wants the space back under its new policy of reclaiming gardens from caretakers. However, this has created some trepidation amongst Nepean Sea Road and Malabar Hill locals, who fear that the civic body will not be able to maintain the park as per the current standards.

Meet your MP

A notice is now being circulated among local residents to announce that South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) will be visiting the park on the morning of January 5 to inaugurate the children’s corner that has been constructed from his funds.

The notice further states that the inauguration can serve as a platform to meet the MP and address some of the citizens’ questions, such as: “Why is the MCGM taking over such maintained plots if it is unable to maintain them in a proper way?” Another question in the notice is: “Is there a political game behind this, as the notice served by the MCGM does not specify any violations of the agreement between PDP and the MCGM?”

The circular was issued by local councillor, Anil Singh. “I have encouraged people to come to the inauguration and clear their doubts and fears. I support the thinking that if a developed plot is being maintained well, then there should be status quo,” he said.

He added, “I think an interaction with Arvind Sawant is in order, so people can get a clear picture. We may appeal to him through a signature campaign to co-ordinate with the municipal commissioner to help citizens save this green space and not let any political party or administrators ruin it for internal gains.”

Caretaker says

BA Desai, president of the Malabar Hill Citizens Forum, responsible for the upkeep of the garden, said, “I do not know too much about this inauguration and the opportunity for the public to ask such questions. This is going to be a long drawn out battle as the matter is in court. All our makeshift structures have been done with permission from the BMC, state and the central government. In fact, if the civic authorities think we have indulged in violation with reference to the structures, then why did they give me permission last year for the construction of a rain shelter at the park?”