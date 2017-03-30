Mumbai: No need of water cut this summer, says BMC

Despite the mercury rising in March, and temperatures in Mumbai touching 40 degree Celsius, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says there will be no need of a water cut this summer. Last year there was a 15 percent cut due to water shortage.

Sources in the BMC say that this year the chances of scarcity of water seem unlikely, though the heat wave has begun. The BMC budget states that the monsoon in 2016-17 was normal and so there shall be no water cuts. At present Mumbai gets 3,750 MLD of water.

According to Ajoy Mehta, BMC Commissioner, the civic body is expecting an additional 265 MLD of water supply for Mumbai and if this year the monsoon is satisfactory then from October additional water - especially for the slums - can be supplied. The budget states that Rs 7 crore is proposed in 2017-18 to generate additional water resources.

A new technology of leak detection has also been adopted, to avoid water contamination. In fact BMC officials also claim that water contamination has dropped from 17 percent in 2012-13 to 3.34 percent till February 2017.

The civic body wants to reduce this further to 3 percent in 2017-18.

3,750mld

The water Mumbai is supplied