Mumbai: Not seeking Std XI admissions? No leaving certificate

Clearing the Std X exams is no longer a prerequisite for students to get access to School Leaving Certificates (LC).

In a bid to check the chaos of last minute admissions, the Deputy Director of Education has ordered city schools to oversee that students either register online for Std XI admissions or submit in writing if they wish to move out of Mumbai or pursue technical courses in other institutes. The government has made the schools responsible for complete documentation of this process, failing which an LC would not be issued for the student.

According to sources, the move is expected to alleviate chances of students approaching and complaining before the Deputy Director that they missed the chance to register for Std XI admissions. Significantly, the Std XI online admission process is likely to begin soon and guidelines for the same are being prepared. Speaking to mid-day, Assistant Deputy Director of Education Rajendra Ahire, said, "Countless students prefer to skip the Std XI admissions and opt for technical courses instead. Some others move out of the city to pursue studies elsewhere. So, schools have been told to procure decisions of such students in writing if they do not wish to pursue Std XI."

Ahire informed that this order was circulated last year, too. "Schools were told to take this responsibility last year, but not many followed it." Not surprisingly, the move has not gone down well with school authorities who have termed the move as a "clever tactic" by the government. "This is a clever tactic by the government to transfer their own burden of work. Now, even when the students pass out of our school, will be held responsible for them," said the principal of an Andheri school.

Prashant Redij, from Mumbai Sch­o­ol Principals' Association, said, "How is it our responsibility what students choose to do after Std X? Attaching this LC issue to Std XIâÂÂadmissions will only lead to more chaos and lead to arguments between parents and school authorities."