Mumbai: Now, constable alleges bribes for better posts in traffic department



Representational picture

Recently former traffic head constable Sunil Toke's alleged that the Traffic Department is a hub of corruption. Now, a constable has sent letters to superiors, accusing two constables who make rota charts, of unruly demands to give others comfortable duties.

The constable, who calls himself Maruti Gosavi, claimed to be posted at the Matunga traffic division, and accused two constables of taking bribes in cash and whiskey. The constables allegedly also said the bottles would be given to senior officials working in the Control Room.

According to the complaint's copy accessed by mid-day, marked to CM Devendra Fadnavis, CP Dattatray Padsalgikar, and JCP, Traffic, Amitesh Kumar, the two constables are posted at Matunga division. Gosavi has demanded a probe as he claimed that Deepak Hol and Kiran Nangre are involved in corruption.

Gosavi wrote, "In-charge Hol and his helper Nangre take Rs 5,000 as bribe from constables who are on patrol duty on two-wheelers. Similarly they get Rs 5,000 per month from constables who check drink driving on night duty."

According to the complaint, Nangre has completed two six-month terms as a helper, but he is still working the post.

The letter also alleged that Nangre has purchased two flats at Rs 50 lakh each. At his native place he has purchased a plot worth Rs 70 lakh, and owns a lavish bungalow at Kalyan.

Gosavi has also alleged that Hol told others that he paid a former Joint Commissioner's reader, and as he had a good relationship with him, no one took action against him.

JCP Kumar told mid-day, "We have ordered an inquiry in the matter." A DCP level inquiry has also been ordered." Interestingly, sources from the Traffic Department have said there is no employee with the complainant's name.