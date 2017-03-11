Mumbai: Now, debris threatens mangroves, nullah near Malad-Marve Road

Locals say it is being dumped next to mangroves and the width of a nullah has also decreased; claim authorities are not taking action



Locals allege that the debris is dumped and then levelled

While the government wants to protect wetlands and mangroves in the state, the same at various places in Mumbai are vanishing. In yet another case that could lead to this, debris is being dumped on a patch of land next to mangroves near Malad-Marve road, and locals allege that the authorities are turning a blind eye to this illegal dumping that mostly takes place late at night.



They fear the mangroves near the dumping spot may be damaged

The width of the existing nullah that passes by the road has decreased because of this dumping, allege activists.

Environment lover and RTI activist Shariq Raza said, "In the month of November last year debris was being dumped adjacent to the new spot, where it is being dumped since last week. This will not only have a negative impact on the mangroves but will also result in flooding in the area, as because of the debris the width of the nullah is also decreasing. There is a mangroves patch less than 200 metres away from this location, but no government authority including the tehsildar’s office, mangroves cell, and the BMC ward office are taking action."

In the month of November mid-day had done a story (Debris gobbles up an acre of mangroves) in which it was stated how another prime patch of mangroves in the city had fallen victim to encroachment by illegal dumping of debris. It was also stated how the one acre plot located near Mith Chowky in Malad was destroyed. The location of the plot was few hundred metres away from the plot near CRZ II land, which was earlier reserved for the Charkop-Bandra-Mankhurd Metro II.

The locals allege that the dumping usually takes place late in the night and sometimes during the day. "We have seen a dumper dumping the debris near the creek and mangroves are just few hundred metres away but the authorities are least bothered."

BMC ward officer Sangeeta Hasnale was unavailable for comment.