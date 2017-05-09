Mumbai: Now, government to monitor what your kids eat at school

Children's favourite foods, such as pizza, burger, noodles, chips and cakes, will soon be absent from school canteens. The state education department has issued a GR banning unhealthy food items in schools to ensure that children stay healthy. According to the GR, foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS foods) won't be allowed anymore.

"It is a welcome move. It is known that nutritious food is not always tasty, but there can be innovative recipes to suit kids' taste buds," said Anjali Bowen, principal of Ryan International School in Kandivli.

A parent, Sanjay Jadhav, whose child is in St. Mary's school, said, "It's a good decision, but the government should not stop at this. It should check hygiene conditions in canteens as well."

Dr Nupur Krishnan, a clinical nutritionist, however, said the GR's implementation would be tough. "Most of the food items in the market, especially packaged ones, are high in HFSS. The government should look at is making nutritious food more accessible and affordable."