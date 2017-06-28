Mumbai: Now, Indrani Mukerjea alleges sexual assault threat by jail boss

Byculla jail authorities asked to present Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea in court, after she claimed to have been threatened with sexual assault



Former media bigwig Indrani Mukerjea has said she wants to present her case before the court

Even as life is imitating art — in this case the ongoing situation at Byculla jail, which resembles the latest season of popular prison drama Orange is the New Black — a special CBI court has now ordered the jail authorities to bring Indrani Mukerjea to court.

This, after she filed an application on Tuesday through her lawyer that she is being assaulted by the superintendent and higher officials. Lawyer Gunjan Mangla said Indrani is also being threatened with sexual assault.



The police allege that Indrani Mukerjea and (Below) Divya Pahuja instigated the inmates

Charges of assault

Appearing before the court, Mangla referred to the Saturday brouhaha where the inmates mounted a revolt after a woman prisoner was allegedly killed. "Today (Tuesday) morning, when I met Indrani in jail, she showed me the bruises to her head, hand and legs," Mangla told the court, claiming that Indrani had pointed the needle of suspicion at the jail superintendent and senior officials.

Mangla also told the court that after Indrani protested against the alleged murder on Saturday, she was threatened with sexual assault, going on to pray that she wanted to personally show and tell the court about the atrocities in the jail. Mangla then noted that Indrani had recorded her statement on the inmate's murder with the Nagpada police and that she now wants to present her case before the court and complain against the jail authorities, demanding an FIR against them.

The court observed that looking at the gravity of the matter, Indrani should be produced before it on Wednesday.

Roles in riot

Meanwhile, police investigation into the Saturday brawl claims that Indrani, Divya Pahuja, a co-accused in the encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, and Vaishali Mandole, arrested for involvement in the financial fraud of Annabhau Sathe Corporation, were involved in the instigation of inmates to resort to violence. However, the police alleged that once they started filming the incident, Indrani changed her position and switched sides, while Divya and Vaishali remained unchanged.

An officer said, "Indrani started throwing her steel plate and glass, abused jail officials, and was supported by Vaishali and Divya. They were leading the protest, till additional force arrived. Then as soon as they started videography, Indrani started posing as though she was pacifying the situation. Divya, on the other hand, attempted to hide between inmates."

On Saturday, after an hour-long protest, the police asked inmates to come forward and register their statements. Indrani and Divya refused to accede, but Vaishali came forward and gave a detailed account.