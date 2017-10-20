City architects, here's your chance to decide how the stations of the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro VII and Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro IIA will look like. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is hosting a competition, inviting architects to submit themes. The winner will stand the chance to showcase his or her original concept to Mumbaikars by designing the stations.
Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav
Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan said, "We want the stations on the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro VII and Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro IIA lines to be on par with their international counterparts. Hence this competition… A team of experts of MMRDA will go through the designs to select the winner."
Architects and architectural firms have been invited to submit their designs for the stations — the exterior and interior looks along with the type of glasses, tiles and flooring.
"Architects can also give us ideas on different themes that different stations can be based on. They can suggest colour schemes for the stations that will make the premises look more attractive and international," said a senior MMRDA official.
The contract for civil work of the stations has already been awarded; that entails only developing the structure.
Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that the competition would also help architects to get more exposure. "Taxpayers have a habit of criticising the government agency that undertakes a project; in this case, it could be doling out flak over the design of the stations. That's where this competition will help; it will bring forth different and creative ideas, which we hope will be welcomed by the people for their uniqueness," said an official.
Project details
>> Dahisar-Andheri East Metro VII
Length: 16.475 km (elevated)
Cost: R6,208 crore
Number of stations: 13
>> Dahisar- DN Nagar Metro IIA
Length: 18.589 km (elevated)
Cost: R6,410 crore
Number of stations: 17
Jatin Ashara, A frequent Metro commuter
'It's a really good idea the authorities have come up with. On the Metro VII line, many stations have the scope of being designed on different themes; for example, Borivli and Aarey Metro stations on the Western Express Highway can have the forest theme. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park Metro station can be designed in a way that highlights its importance as a national park, with leopard, its mascot, being included in the design'