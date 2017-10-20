City architects, here's your chance to decide how the stations of the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro VII and Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro IIA will look like. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is hosting a competition, inviting architects to submit themes. The winner will stand the chance to showcase his or her original concept to Mumbaikars by designing the stations.



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan said, "We want the stations on the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro VII and Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro IIA lines to be on par with their international counterparts. Hence this competition… A team of experts of MMRDA will go through the designs to select the winner."

Architects and architectural firms have been invited to submit their designs for the stations — the exterior and interior looks along with the type of glasses, tiles and flooring.

"Architects can also give us ideas on different themes that different stations can be based on. They can suggest colour schemes for the stations that will make the premises look more attractive and international," said a senior MMRDA official.

The contract for civil work of the stations has already been awarded; that entails only developing the structure.

Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that the competition would also help architects to get more exposure. "Taxpayers have a habit of criticising the government agency that undertakes a project; in this case, it could be doling out flak over the design of the stations. That's where this competition will help; it will bring forth different and creative ideas, which we hope will be welcomed by the people for their uniqueness," said an official.

Project details

>> Dahisar-Andheri East Metro VII

Length: 16.475 km (elevated)

Cost: R6,208 crore

Number of stations: 13

>> Dahisar- DN Nagar Metro IIA

Length: 18.589 km (elevated)

Cost: R6,410 crore

Number of stations: 17