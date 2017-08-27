Mumbai: Now a part of dilapidated building collapses in Dongri; one hurt

A portion of a three-storeyed dilapidated building today collapsed at Dongri in South Mumbai, leaving one person injured, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon at Nishanpada road, a senior police official said.

The building belongs to state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was vacant for the past few months, the official said, adding the injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Fire brigade and police personnel are on the spot and the situation is under control, said Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I.

Yesterday, one person had died and two others injured when a six-storeyed building collapsed while it was being demolished in suburban Sakinaka.