Mumbai: Now a part of dilapidated building collapses in Dongri; one hurt

A portion of a three-storeyed dilapidated building today collapsed at Dongri in South Mumbai, leaving one person injured, police said.
The incident occurred this afternoon at Nishanpada road, a senior police official said.
The building belongs to state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was vacant for the past few months, the official said, adding the injured was admitted to a local hospital.
Fire brigade and police personnel are on the spot and the situation is under control, said Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I.
Yesterday, one person had died and two others injured when a six-storeyed building collapsed while it was being demolished in suburban Sakinaka.
