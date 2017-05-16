Mumbai: Now it's a skywalk at Andheri station after Rs 10 crore auto deck flops



The new skywalk at Andheri station will be inaugurated today

So what if you have spent Rs 10 crore of public money on an auto deck that doesn't serve its purpose? Spend more money. Create a skywalk. Also add four ATM hubs and a rail ticket booking office on the redundant auto rickshaw deck at a cost of Rs 32.30 lakh each. This is exactly what the railways have done at Andheri station.

The auto deck was constructed for rickshaws to go all the way to the foot overbridge (FOB), and then go down from the other end after picking up passengers. But it has become redundant as neither passengers nor rickshaw drivers use it.

As if it were not enough, the railways have utilized additional space perpendicular to the main rail FOB at Andheri station, and built a skywalk connecting it to the metro station. It will be inaugurated today by Union Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhu. Built by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), it is less than 100 metres or so in length. Right next to it is another skywalk which is more than 500 metres in length, and is used by thousands of people, who switch between the two modes of transport everyday.

The WR authorities are also looking for alternatives – like setting up ATM machines, having a food plaza, and a two-wheeler parking lot – on the auto deck.

A WR official said that they want to maximise the use of the auto deck now as its original use hasn't materialised.