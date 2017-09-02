Mumbai: Nursing student commits suicide in her hostel room



The deceased was allegedly upset with her seniors over grant of leave

A 24-year-old student of a private nursing college today allegedly committed suicide in her hostel on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, police said.

Narayani Awasthi took the extreme step by hanging herself from shower in the bathroom of her hostel room at around 9 am, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred at Jaslok house, the Nursing College hostel of Jaslok Hospital, he said.

According to the official, Awasthi, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was staying in hostel with her colleagues for the last three years and was "upset" with her seniors over grant of leave.

The official said Awasthi had worked double shift on August 29, the day when the megapolis was hit by torrential rains, the official said. This morning her seniors asked her to visit a doctor, as she was sick, he added.

When one of her colleagues came for taking her to the warden, Awasthi went inside the bathroom and did not return for few minutes, another official said.

On a suspicion that something wrong her colleague knocked the bathroom's door, but got no response, he said. Her colleague then informed her seniors. When one of the hostel employees broke open the bathroom door, Narayani was found to have hanged from the shower using a rope, he added.

A case has been registered and statements of her colleagues were recorded. Her family has been informed, police said.