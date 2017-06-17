Mumbai: Octroi nakas may be turned into interstate bus termini

As octroi will be abolished with GST implementation, civic body may use them to help reduce traffic



Octroi nakas, like this one at Dahisar, have also been reserved for civic use in the Draft Development Plan 2034. File pic

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will also bring change to the city's traffic. In Delhi's footsteps, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to convert the three octroi check points (nakas) to the city, which will see no business after GST, into interstate bus termini.

While civic chief Ajoy Mehta has asked the 24 ward officers to come up with plans on what can be done at the octroi nakas after octroi is abolished, sources revealed that he is more interested in having interstate bus termini there.The BMC collects octroi as a form of tax for getting goods into the city, and it has been one of the highest revenue providers to it.

There are three entry points where octroi nakas exist and the civic chief plans to utilise those as a pick up and drop point for all private and government buses.

Curtailing traffic woes

Civic officials revealed that this is being seriously considered, as it will help curtail the city's traffic woes caused by heavy vehicles and buses parked on the roadsides. Octroi nakas have also been reserved for civic use in the Draft Development Plan 2034.

If octroi nakas are converted into bus termini, travellers will be dropped off there and then can commute through public transport such as autorickshaws, taxis, or BEST buses to get to the city.

The civic body is also looking at the possibility of allowing these buses to be stationed at these nakas.

A senior civic official said, "Many heavy vehicles enter the city and if the private buses are allowed to be stationed at plots which we provide, it will earn us revenue through parking charges, and help in curtailing the city's traffic."

Other options

Among other options being discussed by the civic officials, a multi-storey truck and bus parking terminus is one. The civic body also wants these trucks to off load the goods and materials here so that the city roads don't suffer.

Some civic ward officials have also suggested the option of a trauma care centre and hospital that will be easily accessible from the highways.

Mehta said, "Having an interstate bus terminal or a truck terminal is an option we are looking at, but I have asked ward officers to come up with their plans for these octroi nakas."