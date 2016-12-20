Mumbai: Old notes found torn in Charkop



Representational pic

Did you laugh and rubbish the jokes that flew about after the demonetisation move, the most obvious one being banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 are now waste and would be found on the road? The joke’s a reality now.

The Charkop police yesterday found the old notes lying on the road in the area in Kandivli. The notes had been torn up into pieces before being dumped near a drainage line.

Probe on

The police collected the pieces in two bags and are investigating the matter. They are checking footage from the CCTVs in the area to find out who dumped the notes there. They are also questioning locals. An officer said, “Some frustrated person probably dumped them after being unable to convert black money into white.”

“Exact amount could not be ascertained as the notes were torn up,” said senior inspector Vijay Kumar Bhalshankar.