Mumbai Crime: One 'holy' thief, one night and six burglaries in Sewri society



A CCTV footage shows the thief

With the blessings of God, this thief managed to wipe off all the valuables and cash from six apartments in three different buildings of Sewri BBD Housing in just one night. However, it seems that he was not aware of the CCTV cameras in the building that were keeping an eye on him while he was busy loading his pockets. After registering an FIR in the matter, cops circulated the CCTV footages and launched a manhunt to nab him.

Manhunt launched

Police said that the accused targeted three flats in the first building, one in the second and two in the third one, most of which were locked from outside.

When contacted, a police officer from RAK Kidwai Marg police station said, "An FIR under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC has been lodged. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Speaking to mid-day, Laxmi Malankar (51), who owns a flat at BDD building number 9 said, "We own two houses in the building. The one, which the thief targeted, was locked. A relative of mine who stays in the flat is out of town. The accused made away with gold ornaments and Rs 25,000 cash."

The thief, who had broken into three flats of the building, managed to steal a total of Rs 28,000 cash, 12 tolas of gold jewellery and $200. He picked up the foreign currencies from the house of Shashikala Harigite (58), who had gone to Nashik with her family. The accused not only stole goods, but also vandalised furniture and clothes.



Another victim Madhuri Dhamdhere said, "As it's my anniversary today, I had planned a lot of celebrations. However, the burglary at my place last night has spoiled all of it. The accused has stolen lakhs of rupees, gold jewellery and a diamond ring, which my daughter had bought with her first salary. In the morning we had to rush to the police station to file a complaint."

Another resident Pavlin Koli (65), whose house was burgled, told mid-day, "My house was locked last night as we were at a relative's place in Worli. The thief stole three gold necklaces and Rs 25,000 cash, which was kept in the cupboard. He had switched off the passage lights before breaking into the house."

With God's blessings

One of the CCTV footages that have been recovered, shows that before breaking into the house of Prakash Khatu (55), the thief touched the photo of Lord Ganesha, which was hanging on the door, and prayed for some time. Thereafter, he stole two laptops from the flat.