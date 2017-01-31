Mumbai: One dead, other seriously injured after falling from train in Vasai



Representational pic

Two men fell off a crowded second-class compartment of a Virar-Borivli local train on Monday, near Vasai on Monday, one of whom died.

Irfan Shaikh (29) died before he could be admitted to Ravi Hospital in Vasai while Vikas Prajapati (also 29) was left with grave head and jaw injuries apart from a fracture to his hands.

According to a report in Times of India, Prajapati worked as a salesman in a Goregaon mall. He took the 8.30 am local from Virar. His wife Amruta was in the same train in the ladies compartment.

Viral Video: Boy performing train stunt falls off Mumbai local

The report further added that while Prajapati somehow managed to find a foothold in the crowded local, Shaikh, who boarded the same compartment at Nalasopara and was hanging out dangerously. As the train approached Vasai, some commuters began screaming of two people having fallen on the tracks.

"The chain was pulled and I heard about two men falling on the tracks. I called up my husband but he did not answer my call. I continued on my journey," Amruta told the paper. After Amruta reached Borivli, she could not find her husband. She again called him up. A railway cop then told him that her husband had fallen off the train.

Read Story: Trying to spit, teen's neck slit open after falling off Mumbai local train

The Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) told the paper that Shaikh sustained serious head injuries. He is survived by his parents and pregnant wife. He was the only earning member of his family. He worked as a painter in a car showroom in Mira Road.

Amruta further told the paper that it was getting increasingly impossible to board trains during peak hour. "Trains originating at Virar come packed from Nalasopara. My husband was hanging out of the train right from Virar. Commuters getting off midway are not allowed to board Churchgate-bound trains. Even getting a foothold inside Borivli-and Andheri-bound trains has become a challenge," she concluded.