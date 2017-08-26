Mumbai: One dead in Chandivali building collapse, several trapped

Representational Picture

Three slabs of a partly demolished seven-storeyed building collapsed in Chandivali on Saturday. One person has died and several are feared trapped under the debris, officials said. Two people have been rescued so far.

1 dead & 2 rescued after part of building collapsed during the demolition of building at #Chandivali #Kurla . Rescue is on @mid_day — laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) August 26, 2017

The building, Crystal Business Park, at Chandivali in north-central Mumbai, was being demolished at the time of the incident, said an official of BMC Disaster Control.

According to a local eyewitness P.S. Menon, the tragedy occurred when one of the four massive cranes working atop the building suddenly started wobbling and then hurtled down from the top floor of the skeletal structure.

The weight and impact of the falling crane led to at least three slabs of the building crashing down with it around 5.15 p.m. on Saturday and causing the remaining structure to tilt dangerously in the direction of an adjoining residential building, Woodland Heights.

"We had lodged several complaints with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, local police and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board on the dangerous condition of the building in the past one year, but nobody took any action," said Menon.

Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies, which rushed to the site, have rescued at least one person from the debris and work was underway to rescue others though heavy rain hampered operations.

(With IANS inputs)