Mumbai: One dies as speeding truck hit vehicles standing at red light

Representational picture

At least one person died, while another was injured, as a speeding truck smashed into five cars and a bike standing at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road red light, on Wednesday late night.

At about 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, an uncontrollable truck hit five cars and one bike standing at the signal, and while the car driver was injured, the bike rider died. However, after the accident, the truck driver managed to escape, but the cleaner of the truck was captured and taken into custody by the police.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Police Station has since filed a case of rash driving against the driver and are investigating for further information. According to the police reports, the injured person is undergoing treatment in the nearby hospital.

The MIDC Police said that the vehicles were standing at a red signal near gate number 3 of the Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road and said that it was raining heavily. They further said that the truck was already at a very high speed, but due to the slope, the truck got faster and while the driver tried to apply brakes, it did not slow down and the cars and a bike standing on the front signal were hit hard.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, and the bike rider died during the treatment there. According to the injured driver, the collision was so `sharp¿ that the two cars standing literally turned around. The locals claim that due to the absence of a speed breaker, such accidents keep on happening in the area. The police are interrogating and investigating for further details.