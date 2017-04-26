Mumbai: One held for trying to sell rare two-headed snake worth Rs 40 lakh

The Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a rare two-headed snake for Rs 40 lakh. Three others who were detained along with the arrested accused were let off, after it was found that they were not involved.

The rescued 4-feet brown snake has been handed over to officials of the Forest Department. According to sources a senior Crime Branch official received reliable information about a group that sells rare snakes and antique idols.

Following this officials of the Property Cell of the Crime Branch were pressed into operation. A decoy was sent to meet the suspects who claimed that they had a rare two-headed snake that is also known as a 'double engine'.

The arrested accused, Naved Sheikh, was trying to make the sale claiming that the snake was a highly blessed one mostly used by tantriks or godmen while performing black magic or other supernatural rituals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (detection) Vinaykumar Rathod said, "We have received reliable information about the illegal sale. We are investigating further."