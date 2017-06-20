Mumbai: Online orders cause offline disorder as schools fail to deliver

The online shopping and home delivery services started by some schools for books, uniforms, stationery etc to convenience parents, seems to be inconveniencing them and the students





The online shopping and home delivery services started by some schools for books, uniforms, stationery etc to convenience parents, seems to be inconveniencing them and the students. While many parents claimed they haven't received their orders, the schools insist they have completed most of them, and only students whose parents were not at home, have not got them.

While parents of some students studying in Lilavatibai Podar School claimed that they have not received the textbooks and workbooks, Vibgyor High School had failed to send uniforms to many students.

Worried parents

"I placed an order for textbooks and workbooks in the month of March for my child. The internal exams started from Monday, but the school is not bothered about students who have not yet received the books," said a parent from Lilavatibai Podar School.

But the issue is not only about books. "I have yet not received the delivery of my child's uniform. Some parents who have received them, are facing problems of size," said a parent from Vibgyor High School, Malad.

Schools speak

However, when mid-day contacted the schools, they refuted the parents' claims. "96% of the orders have been delivered and the school is processing the remaining deliveries," said a spokesperson of Vibgyor Group of Schools.

Similarly, Lilavatibai Podar School claimed that they are providing photocopies of lessons to children so that their studies don't get affected.

"Our supplier said that the books were shipped to all the parents but some of them were unavailable at the time of delivery. The pending books will soon be delivered. The school has been providing photocopies of lessons to these students to ensure that they do not suffer," said Norina Fernandes, principal of Lilavatibai Podar School, Santacruz.