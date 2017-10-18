In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old SSC student drowned in a lake in Vihar on Monday afternoon. The police said the boy, a resident of Bangurla pada, ventured deep into the lake and eventually drowned.



Representational Image

The boy’s friends said they saw him splashing in the water trying to swim to shore, and thought he was joking around. The incident took place at 12.30pm as per a report by the Hindustan Times. As per a police officer, "The friends initially thought he was joking but he soon became untraceable. They then raised an alarm and informed locals."

The Mulund police and fire brigade reached the spot and started to look for the boy. Unfortunately, they found his body only three hours later. The teenager’s father said, "We had always warned him against venturing into the water." The victim and 12 of his friends had initially thought to going to Juhu beach but later decided to go Vihar lake which lies within Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

As per Shripad Kale, senior police inspector, Mulund police station, "The local residents had warned the group against venturing into the water. They had told them to roam around but not swim." He added that there had been many drowning cases in the same lake.

Police officials also mentioned that they will be asking the civic authorities to put up a board warning people against swimming in the lake as, on an average there are more than 10 drowning cases there every year.

